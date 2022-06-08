OECD slashes global economic outlook on Russia-Ukraine war

“Russia's war is indeed imposing a heavy price on the global economy,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said at a press conference in Paris.

The organization released its forecast as it gears up for a two-day annual meeting starting Thursday, attended by government ministers and featuring video remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The OECD warned that the economic turmoil will hit the poor the hardest. The war is disrupting supplies of basic food like wheat and energy, of which Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers, and that's fanning inflation that eats away at disposable income and living standards, it said.

The war is hurting economic growth in European nations the most because they are more exposed to the war through trade and energy links. But the OECD also raised the alarm about poor countries farther afield facing food shortages.

"We're very concerned about the food situation in low-income countries. The war is really sending shockwaves all the way to Africa and the Middle East," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said. "The war could spark starvation. It could cause political unrest and turmoil."

Caption A worker arranges fruit for sale a food market in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 3, 2022. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Caption FILE - People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, 2022, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday, June 3, 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File)