OF Duran latest Red Sox player added to COVID-related list

Cora said Hernández has been feeling better, but was unlikely to return to the lineup this weekend. Arroyo could be back by the middle of next week and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who was pulled from a game Tuesday and added to the list, may return by the end of next week, Cora said.

Pitchers Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura and infielder Yairo Muñoz were also placed on the list this week.