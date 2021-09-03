dayton-daily-news logo
X

OF Duran latest Red Sox player added to COVID-related list

Nation & World
By DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list, bringing the team’s total to nine players added to the list in a span of a week

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday, bringing the team’s total to nine players added to the list in a span of a week.

The Red Sox announced the move before Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Indians.

Manager Alex Cora said earlier Friday that Duran wasn’t feeling well and would not be with the team as he underwent testing. The club announced a few hours later that Duran had been added to the list, which has been growing since Boston placed infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on it Aug. 27.

Cora said Hernández has been feeling better, but was unlikely to return to the lineup this weekend. Arroyo could be back by the middle of next week and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who was pulled from a game Tuesday and added to the list, may return by the end of next week, Cora said.

Pitchers Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura and infielder Yairo Muñoz were also placed on the list this week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement to rejoin Nets
2
Newlywed disagreement: Svitolina, Monfils differ on the draw
3
Power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
4
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting'
5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top