Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

The offer was made in a letter to a judge filed jointly late Monday by the prosecutors and Maxwell's attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last month of recruiting teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Two perjury counts that were seperated from the main case accuse Maxwell of lying a 2016 civil deposition.