Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken to learn of Friday's attack and expressed condolences to Evans’ family. He directed flags at the White House to be lowered to half-staff. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy.” She and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.