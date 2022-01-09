Official: 30 Nigerian students freed after 7 months

The freed students “shall undergo medical screening and support while being reunited with their families,” Kebbi governor's spokesman Yahaya Sarki said.

This is the third batch of Kebbi students freed since their abduction seven months ago, the previous group of 30 brought home in October. Local authorities and freed hostages have told The Associated Press that the students are often freed in batches and not all at once because each release comes with fresh ransoms.

“Every number you have ever heard, money exchanges hands as if they are going to release all, but they will release some numbers,” The Rev. John Hayab of the Bethel Baptist High School where gunmen once abducted at least 120 students told the AP last year.

The abductions are carried out by the armed groups who have killed and abducted thousands in exchange for ransoms in the northwest and central parts of Nigeria.

The first mass school abduction in Nigeria was carried out by the Boko Haram extremist group in 2014. But the West African nation has witnessed more than 10 other attacks on schools in the past year, a sudden spike that authorities have blamed on outnumbered security operatives in remote communities where the affected schools are mostly located.