Official: Canadian PM Trudeau to call election for Sept 20

Daniel Beland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal, noted that Trudeau was criticized for a slow start in acquiring vaccines but is now benefiting from having more than enough for every eligible Canadian.

“They want to exploit this moment,” Beland said.

Beland also said Trudeau is taking advantage of a weak opposition.

“Trudeaumania is over. If the Liberals get a majority government it will be in part because of the weakness of the opposition parties. The conservatives are divided,” he said.

The 49-year-old Trudeau, the son of the late iconic Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats Parliament in 2015. He reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations damaged his prospects.

His father served as prime minister from 1968 to 1984 with a short interruption and remains one of the few Canadian politicians known in other countries.