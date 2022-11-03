Official confirms detailed Ethiopia peace deal is final

The official spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, a day after the deal's announcement, because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Enormous challenges lie ahead in implementing the deal, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw.

The agreement says Tigray forces will be disarmed, starting with “light weapons” within 30 days of Wednesday’s signing, and Ethiopian federal security forces will take full control of “all federal facilities, installations, and major infrastructure such as airports and highways within the Tigray region.”