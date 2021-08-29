Official: Missile, drone attack on Yemeni air base kills 30

A ballistic missile landed in the base’s training area, where dozens of troops were doing morning exercises, the officials said. Medics described a chaotic scene following the explosions, with soldiers carrying their wounded colleagues to safety fearing another attack.

The officials blamed the Houthis for the attack on the base, once the site of U.S. intelligence operations against al-Qaida’s powerful Yemeni affiliate. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The military spokesman for the Houthis did not confirm or deny the attack, which carried the hallmarks of the Iranian-backed rebels. The Houthis have previously launched similar attacks, including one by a bomb-laden drone on the Al-Anad in January 2019 that killed six troops.

The Houthis had seized the base in the months after their 2014 takeover of Sanaa, before government forces reclaimed it during the battle to reverse the gains of the rebels.