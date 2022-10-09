dayton-daily-news logo
X

Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.

The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

The attack came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

In Other News
1
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
2
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres
3
Grieving families pray at Thai temple for slain victims
4
2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week
5
Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top