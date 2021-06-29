Officials: 2 killed in gas line explosion in Texas

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. at Atmos Energy, a natural gas facility off Highway 78, according to WFAA-TV. Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the blast.

The people involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. They were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened, Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told the station.