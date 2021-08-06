Officials: 5 young siblings die in St. Louis-area fire

Fire officials initially indicated that no adults had been in the apartment when the fire started, saying that the children's mother had left to run an errand and returned home to find the fire.

But police later explained that investigators obtained new information and were trying to determine whether the children had been left unattended or whether a grandparent had been present, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A relative told the newspaper that the family started living in the apartment after a fire destroyed their previous East St. Louis home five months ago.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Seven other families were displaced by the blaze, but they weren't home when the fire broke out, officials said.

Kenneth Jennings, right, helps hold crime scene tape as a hearse carrying the remains of children leaves the scene of an East St. Louis apartment fire on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois. Jennings lives in the basement of the apartments and escaped with a few belongings. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Robert Cohen Credit: Robert Cohen