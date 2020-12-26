Officials accuse Florida rapper, 2 others, of home invasion

Citing court documents, the SunSentinel reported that the terror went on for hours after the three men broke into the couple's home. They forced the woman to drive from ATM to ATM to withdraw cash. At one point, one of the intruders raped her while her husband went to the garage for a cigarette, a criminal affidavit states.

The paper reported that no charges have been filed in the alleged rape.

Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox were taken into custody on Dec. 16.

A representative of the 26-year-old rapper posted a video on social media of the arrest, in which the representative asserted the rapper's innocence.