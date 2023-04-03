Officials: Epic California snowpack among biggest on record

Manual measurements continue to the present day, but weather and other dangers, including the threat of avalanches, have prevented access to some locations.

De Guzman said the state is waiting for more survey results to come in from partners including the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and utility companies.

“But as of right now it’s looking like this year’s statewide snowpack will probably, most likely be, either the first or second biggest snowpack on record,” said de Guzman, who conducted a manual measurement on snow course at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe.

California was three years into drought, with dwindling reservoirs and parched landscapes, until an unexpected series of powerful storms including more than a dozen atmospheric rivers began in December.

While causing widespread damage, the storms also built the extraordinary Sierra snowpack, which supplies about a third of California's water. Reservoir storage statewide is now 107% of average.

“The real challenge as we move into spring and summer though is flooding — significant flooding — particularly in the Tulare Lake Basin,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the Department of Water Resources.

The basin once held Tulare Lake, a vast body of water in the Central Valley below the western slope of the Sierra. Settlers began draining it or diverting its water sources in the 19th century, converting it to farmland. The lake has already begun to reemerge due to this year's runoff.

Snowmelt runoff projections will be released next week, but de Guzman predicts records will be broken. That will include “an absurdly high 422% of average” for the Kern River watershed, which drains into the southern end of the Central Valley, he said.