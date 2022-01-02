Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing

At least 991 homes and other buildings were destroyed, Pelle said: 553 in Louisville, 332 in Superior and 106 in unincorporated parts of the county. Hundreds more were damaged. Pelle cautioned that the tally from the wind-whipped wildfire is not final.

The totals include destroyed barns, outbuildings and other structures, but the vast majority were homes, Boulder County spokesperson Jennifer Churchill said late Saturday.

Authorities had said earlier no one was missing. But Churchill said that was due to confusion inherent when agencies are scrambling to manage an emergency.

Pelle said officials were organizing cadaver teams to search for the missing in the Superior area and in unincorporated Boulder County. The task is complicated by debris from destroyed structures, covered by 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow dumped by a storm overnight, he said.

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and Superior, the neighboring towns about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.

The blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles (24 square kilometers), was no longer considered an immediate threat — especially with the overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures Saturday.

The snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene amid still-smoldering remains of homes. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.

The conditions compounded the misery of residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remained of their homes.

Utility crews struggled to restore electricity and gas service to homes that survived, and dozens of people lined up to get donated space heaters, bottled water and blankets at Red Cross shelters. Xcel Energy urged other residents to use fireplaces and wood stoves to stay warm and keep their pipes at home from freezing.

Families filled a long line of cars waiting to pick up space heaters and bottled water at a Salvation Army distribution center at the YMCA in Lafayette, just north of Superior.

Monarch High School seniors Noah Sarasin and his twin brother Gavin had been volunteering at that location for two days, directing traffic and distributing donations.

“We have a house, no heat but we still have a house,” Noah Sarasin said. “I just want to make sure that everyone else has heat on this very cold day.”

Hilary and Patrick Wallace picked up two heaters, then ordered two hot chocolate mochas at a nearby cafe. The Superior couple couldn’t find a hotel and were contemplating hiking 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) back to their home; their neighborhood was still blocked off to traffic. The family slept in one room on New Year’s Eve.

Both teared up when a man entered the shop and joked aloud that he'd lost his coffee mugs — and everything else — in the fire. The man was in good spirits, laughing at the irony of the situation.

“I have a space heater and a house to put it in. I don’t even know what to say to them,” Hilary said, wiping away a tear.

Superior resident Jeff Markley arrived in his truck to pick up a heater. He said he felt lucky to be “just displaced” since his home is intact.

“We’re making do, staying with friends, and upbeat for the new year. Gotta be better than this last one,” Markley said.

Not everyone felt as positive.

“It’s bittersweet because we have our house, but our friends don’t. And our neighbors don’t,” said Louisville resident Judy Givens as she picked up a heater with her husband. “We thought 2022 might be better. And then we had omicron. And now we have this, and it’s not starting out very well.”

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment.

Caption The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow after a winter storm rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow after a winter storm rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a home after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a home after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a shopping center after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a shopping center after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption The doors of a chared pickup truck are open near the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption The doors of a chared pickup truck are open near the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Firefighters patrol the snow covered remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Firefighters patrol the snow covered remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption A pair of men check the damage to a fence near the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption A pair of men check the damage to a fence near the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption A fire truck moves along a road separating burned homes from those spared by a pair of wildfires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption A fire truck moves along a road separating burned homes from those spared by a pair of wildfires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Snow covers the burnt remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burnt remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a truck left on the road after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a truck left on the road after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers the burnt remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers the burnt remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Snow covers a burned out vehicle in the driveway of after home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. The homes next door were untouched by the fire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Caption Snow covers a burned out vehicle in the driveway of after home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. The homes next door were untouched by the fire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow after a winter storm rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow after a winter storm rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Peng Yan holds up the mail that he retrieved from the undamaged postal box in front of the smoking remains of his home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Peng Yan holds up the mail that he retrieved from the undamaged postal box in front of the smoking remains of his home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Owners drag sleds packed with space heaters as they go to check on their home, which was rendered without heat or power by two wildfires, as daytime high temperatures top out in the teens following a winter storm that rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Owners drag sleds packed with space heaters as they go to check on their home, which was rendered without heat or power by two wildfires, as daytime high temperatures top out in the teens following a winter storm that rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Viliam Klein, whose home burned in a wildfire, picks through the ashes on his property, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Caption Viliam Klein, whose home burned in a wildfire, picks through the ashes on his property, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia