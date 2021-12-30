Officials promise groceries for Xi'an residents in lockdown

This week, authorities tightened restrictions in Xi'an so that people can no longer leave their homes to buy groceries. Previously, residents were allowed to buy food once every two days. The city is also sealed off, meaning that people cannot leave without special permission.

Xi’an reported 155 new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, and a total of about 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak.

The numbers pale in comparison to outbreaks elsewhere in the world, but are significant for China, which continues to follow a policy of trying to eradicate the coronavirus. That has resulted in widespread lockdowns to cut the virus's spread.

China has reported a total of 101,890 cases and 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began.

Caption A child wearing a mask plays jump rope in Beijing, China, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan