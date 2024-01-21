Officials report at least 13 dead in a missile strike on a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say at least 13 people have been killed by a missile strike on a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
The missile hit on Sunday morning in Tekstilshchik, a suburb of the city of Donetsk. The Russian-installed authorities say the missile was launched by Ukraine.
