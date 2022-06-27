Officials: US sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine

It’s part of a stepped-up Russian offensive to wrest the broader Donbas region from Ukrainian government control in what Western experts say has become the new main goal of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month.

The defense official said the U.S. continues to see morale and other command and control problems among the Russian forces, and that some local Russian officials in Ukraine have been assassinated in recent days.

The U.S. has sent four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, into Ukraine, which already are being used. Four more will go in soon.

Officials said the U.S. also expects to send additional aid soon, including more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to help counter the Russian assault in the Donbas.

The administration official said Biden is also announcing a $7.5 billion commitment to help Ukraine’s government meet its expenses, as part of a drawdown of the $40 billion military and economic aid package he signed into law last month.

From left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel before a round table as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on screen to address the G7 leaders via video link during their working session at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Kenny Holston/Pool via AP)

Damages seen in the classroom of a kindergarten in the aftermath of Russian missile strikes fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, where a crater pocked the courtyard, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)