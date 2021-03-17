Officials: Wisconsin man kills 2 co-workers, later dies

“All three of these workers were very important during this pandemic because they worked very hard to serve our community,” Bennett said, adding that it often meant long hours.

“Maybe things wear on you after while,” Bennett said.

Authorities have released few details about the attack, which led to a temporary lockdown of the facility.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, which operates Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

Republican state Rep. Barbara Dittrich, who represents the area, issued a statement asking residents to pray for everyone affected.

“We are a resilient and neighborly community, and although this incident is heartbreaking, I trust that our citizens will unify to bring healing and compassion to all involved,” she said.

Scott Bauer in Madison contributed to this report.