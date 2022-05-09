Offshore earthquake shakes Taiwan; no danger of tsunami

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) deep and about 90 kilometers (56 miles) offshore from the city of Hualien, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said. The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, including Taipei.

The earthquake's location was about 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of the remote island of Yonaguni at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said the quake measured magnitude 6.6, while the U.S. Geological Survey said 6.3.