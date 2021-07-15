Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over US Olympic team 93-85

The U.S. squad has won 49 consecutive Olympic contests dating to 1992.

Brittney Griner scored 17 points and Breanna Stewart had 15 to lead the Olympic team, which had been 3-0 in previous games against WNBA select squads.

Both teams were missing a player. Diana Taurasi suffered a hip injury in practice a few weeks ago and missed the final three games before the Olympic break for the Mercury. She was warming up before the game, but didn’t play.

Liz Cambage also was in uniform but didn’t play. She is on Australia’s Olympic team and the Opals played Nigeria in an exhibition contest on Tuesday. They play the U.S. on Friday.

The U.S. Olympic team jumped out to an 11-4 lead and Team WNBA coaches Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson called a quick timeout — another rarity in an All-Star Game. After that early burst, neither team could build a lead of more than a few points in the first half. The WNBA All-Stars led 44-43 at the half.

Early in the second half, Candace Parker, who was left off the 2016 Olympic team after winning two gold medals with the U.S., stole the ball from Brittney Griner and scored an easy layup that gave the WNBA All-Stars a 53-48 lead — their biggest of the game.

The game was tied at 66 after three quarters.

3-POINT SHOOTOUT

Allie Quigley won the 3-point shootout for a third time, beating 6-foot-6 Jonquel Jones in the final. Quigley hit nine of her final 10 shots, including all five from the wing on her “money ball” rack. Each of those was worth two points. Quigley, who also won the title in 2017 and 2018 got a hug from her wife and Chicago Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot after the victory.

Quigley said that it would be the last time she competed in the contest, which drew boos from the fans.

The WNBA will donate $10,000 to the Patrick Quigley Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of her dad.

Sami Whitcomb and Jewell Loyd shot well, but couldn't advance to the finals.

HONORING THE PAST:

The WNBA honored the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that started off the run of six consecutive gold medals that the Americans have won. The current U.S. Olympic team presented their predecessors with flowers, while the 1996 team gave personal notes of encouragement to the current squad.

GETTING READY FOR TOKYO

The U.S. has exhibition games later this week against Australia and Nigeria.

