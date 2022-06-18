Ogunbowale, McCowan help Wings beat Mercury 93-88, end skid

Isabelle Harrison added 16 points, Marina Mabrey 14 and Allisha Gray scored 11 for Dallas. The Wings (7-8) snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time since an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on May 24.

Tina Charles had 27 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (6-10) and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21 points and a season-high 10 assists. Diamond DeShields scored 14 points and Shey Peddy and Diana Taurasi each hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.