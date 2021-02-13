Oh, say can you see: 5-year-old’s anthem version goes viral

“They made their tickets, and we went up and they had their scanner from their kitchen set and they had the chairs set up. And before the game, Luce got up with her little microphone and I was shocked. She knew every, single word.”

Walz said his daughter had talked about singing it for Evans.

“I thought it would be great if she would do it. I had to trick her,” Walz said. “She had no idea that’s why I filmed it.”

Walz took his daughter to the real KFC Yum Center saying he wanted to film her rendition of the anthem for her great-grandfather, who is 98.

A lot of Louisville’s basketball staff was around and Lucy got a little bit of stage fright. Walz ushered them away and he filmed it himself at center court.

When Lucy saw herself on the scoreboard Thursday as the video played she wasn't thrilled with her dad.

“The next morning we got up for school and she told me that ‘you should have just told me dad’," Walz said. “I knew though she wouldn't have wanted to do it if I told her.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.