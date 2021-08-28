Ohio beats South Dakota 5-2, reaches LLWS championship game

The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Michigan and Hawaii.

Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, South Dakota rallied for three straight singles off Cooper to score a run. South Dakota then loaded the bases off reliever Kaleb Harden and brought the winning run to the plate with nobody out. But Kaleb got three outs, the last on a force at third, to send Ohio into the title game.