GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the heavily Democratic district that stretches from Cleveland to Akron. She said she is ready to get to work.

“I am committed to going to Washington as a unifier, and will work with President Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress to lead a swift health and economic recovery from the pandemic for Ohioans,” Brown said in a statement.

Both winners will fill the remainder of their predecessors' terms, which run until January 2023. They must face reelection again next year under a congressional map that's being redrawn to hold onto the seat.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Carey, calling him a “courageous fighter” and visiting the state to campaign for him, as did former Vice President Mike Pence. President Joe Biden endorsed Russo, who raised more money in the district than any Democrat in history.

Brown’s election marks a win for establishment Democrats, who sought to defend the district against a takeover by progressives. Her backers included Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and several labor unions.

But victory may be short-lived.

Already, Brown’s defeated primary opponent, progressive Nina Turner, has begun campaigning for the full congressional term up for grabs in 2022. A former state senator, she was a national mouthpiece for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bids and remains one of the progressive movement’s hardest-working congressional hopefuls.

In Florida, 11 Democrats were on the ballot in Tuesday's primary special election for the seat of Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April after suffering from pancreatic cancer. One of the candidates is state Rep. Omari Hardy, who was 3 years old when Hastings was elected in 1992. Hastings was the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Republican Jason Mariner won the Republican nomination to run for the 20th Congressional District seat, but the district is heavily Democratic. The winner of the Democratic primary is considered a lock for January's general election, but results were too close to call Tuesday night after most of the votes had been counted in the South Florida district.

With nearly 99% of the vote counted, fewer than 100 votes separated the two leaders in a field of 11 Democrats. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and health care company CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick led the crowded primary, each with nearly 24% of the vote.

The district is a majority Black and covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

___

Associated Press writer Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Fla., contributed to this report.

Caption Democratic candidate Shontel Brown waves to voters at the Bedford community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Bedford Heights, Ohio. Brown is running for Ohio's 11th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Allison Russo, Democratic candidate for 15th Congressional District, casts her ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Upper Arlington, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Mike Carey, right, Republican candidate for 15th Congressional District of Ohio, greets voter Sharon Mitchell outside of the Grove City, Ohio, recreation center in Grove City Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Carey and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo are seeking the Columbus-area 15th Congressional District seat held by Republican Steve Stivers, who resigned to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Laverne Gore, Republican candidate for the Ohio 11th District U.S. congressional seat, smiles during a campaign stop at a Summit County Republican Party get-together in Stow, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 23, 2021, Allison Russo, left, Democratic candidate for 15th Congressional District of Ohio, speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Russo is facing Republican Mike Carey in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Democratic candidate Shontel Brown is shown, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. Brown is running for Ohio's 11th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, Florida Rep. Omari Hardy speaks during a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Some candidates running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings are saying it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to represent the diverse South Florida district. In this case, that’s hardly an exaggeration. Eleven Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary special election, including state Rep. Omari Hardy, who was three years old when Hastings was elected in 1992.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption FILE - In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Sen. Ken Pruitt, R-Port St Lucie, right, talks with Rep. Priscilla Ann Taylor, D-Palm Beach, during Senate session in Tallahassee, Fla. Some candidates running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings are saying it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to represent the diverse South Florida district. In this case, that’s hardly an exaggeration.(AP Photo/Phil Coale, File) Credit: PHIL COALE Credit: PHIL COALE

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness speaks to the news media outside the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill, Fla. Some candidates running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings are saying it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to represent the diverse South Florida district. In this case, that’s hardly an exaggeration. Eleven Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary special election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky