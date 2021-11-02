Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races

In Florida, 11 Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday's primary special election for the seat of Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April after suffering from pancreatic cancer. One of the candidates is state Rep. Omari Hardy, who was 3 years old when Hastings was elected in 1992. Hastings was the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation.

While two Republican candidates are also seeking the nomination to run for the 20th Congressional District seat, the district is heavily Democratic. The winner of the Democratic primary is considered a lock for January's general election.

Turnout is expected to be low Tuesday, and it’s conceivable the next U.S. House member to represent the South Florida district can win the primary with 10% of the vote. The district is 61% Democratic and about 13% Republican. In the 2020 election, Hastings won 78.7% of the vote against Republican Greg Musselwhite. Musselwhite is again running for the GOP nomination, facing Jason Mariner.

State Sen. Perry Thurston and former state Rep. Priscilla Ann Taylor are also seeking the seat for Democrats, along with Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, both of whom previously served as county mayor. Others on the Democratic ballot are Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin Dowling, Phil Jackson, Emmanuel Morel and Imran Uddin Siddiqui.

The district is a majority Black and covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Heading into Election Day, out of the more than 345,000 eligible primary voters, nearly 33,000 Democrats and more than 4,000 Republicans had already cast votes.

___

Associated Press writer Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Fla., contributed to this report.

Caption FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 23, 2021, Allison Russo, left, Democratic candidate for 15th Congressional District of Ohio, speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Russo is facing Republican Mike Carey in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Democratic candidate Shontel Brown is shown, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. Brown is running for Ohio's 11th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Laverne Gore, Republican candidate for the Ohio 11th District U.S. congressional seat, smiles during a campaign stop at a Summit County Republican Party get-together in Stow, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, Florida Rep. Omari Hardy speaks during a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Some candidates running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings are saying it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to represent the diverse South Florida district. In this case, that’s hardly an exaggeration. Eleven Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary special election, including state Rep. Omari Hardy, who was three years old when Hastings was elected in 1992.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption FILE - In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Sen. Ken Pruitt, R-Port St Lucie, right, talks with Rep. Priscilla Ann Taylor, D-Palm Beach, during Senate session in Tallahassee, Fla. Some candidates running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings are saying it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to represent the diverse South Florida district. In this case, that’s hardly an exaggeration.(AP Photo/Phil Coale, File) Credit: PHIL COALE Credit: PHIL COALE

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness speaks to the news media outside the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill, Fla. Some candidates running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings are saying it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to represent the diverse South Florida district. In this case, that’s hardly an exaggeration. Eleven Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary special election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky