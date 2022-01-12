Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

O’Connor, who is 70, must leave the court at year’s end due to age limits. Hers was considered a pivotal opinion on the 4-3 Republican-majority court.

The decision impacts all three lawsuits against the maps brought on behalf of Ohio voters by a host of national groups, including the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, the ACLU, the League of Women Voters, CAIR-Ohio, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and the A. Philip Randolph Institute.

This was the powerful new Ohio Redistricting Commission’s first time drawing new legislative maps of 99 Ohio House and 33 Ohio Senate districts. Its members, five Republicans and two Democrats, failed to arrive at bipartisan consensus, so the map they approved Sept. 16 along party lines was set to last only four years.

The dispute comes in the process of redrawing legislative and congressional district maps that states must undertake once per decade to reflect changes from the U.S. Census.