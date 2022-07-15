Ohio medical examiner to discuss autopsy of Jayland Walker

That blurry footage does not clearly show what authorities say was a threatening gesture made by Walker before he was shot by eight officers, seven of whom are white and one who is Black.

Police in neighboring New Franklin Township tried to stop and then chased a car matching Walker's for the same minor equipment violations less than 24 hours earlier. A supervisor there called off the pursuit when the car crossed the township's border with Akron.

Bobby DiCello, an attorney for Walker's family, said at a news conference Wednesday after a funeral service for Walker in Akron that he will hold police accountable for every round fired from their guns. Walker did not deserve to die, DiCello has said.