Ohio officer who fatally shot Andre Hill to plead not guilty

While Hill's family welcomed the news of Coy's indictment, data shows and experts conclude that Yost and the prosecution team will face a hard battle to secure a conviction.

Only 46% of cases of on-duty police shootings in which murder or manslaughter charges were brought over the past 16 years ended up in convictions, according to data compiled by Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

The overall rate for murder convictions among the general population is about 70%, according to U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data.

Coy’s attorney, Mark Collins, has already signaled a possible defense for their case. On Wednesday, he said Coy will fight the charges based on U.S. Supreme Court case law that examines such use of force incidents through the eyes of a “reasonable police officer."

Collins added that his client has fully cooperated with investigators up until this point and “honestly believed that he saw a silver revolver coming up in the right hand of the individual.”

___

