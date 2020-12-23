Ohio: Probe of fatal shooting by police seeks 'whole truth'

Police said officers were responding to a neighbor's nonemergency call after 1:30 a.m. about a man sitting in a vehicle for a long time, repeatedly turning the vehicle on and off. Because it was a nonemergency call, the cruiser dash cam wasn't activated.

On arrival, officers arrived to find a garage door open and a man inside.

In the body camera video, “the man walked toward the officer with a cellphone in his left hand,” police said. “His right hand was not visible.”

One officer fired and hit the man, who died just under an hour later at a local hospital. There was no weapon recovered at the scene, police said.

The man was visiting someone at the home at the time, police said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Columbus has agreed to review the case for possible federal civil rights violations once the state completes its investigation.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent works the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua addresses members of the media at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the 1000 block of Oberlin Dr. in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther speaks during a press conference following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at City Hall in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel