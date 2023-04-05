Ohio Republican lawmaker falsely claims to be MIT graduate

Dobos has been involved with the MIT Club of Central Ohio, an alumni club of the university, and helped fundraise an MIT reunion, among other activities with the MIT Alumni Association, Cleveland.com reported. His studies at MIT made him eligible for the association, and graduation isn't a requirement, McDonnell said.

Dobos did not immediately respond to repeated requests for comment, nor did the MIT Club of Central Ohio.

Dobos, who years ago helped govern one of Ohio's largest school districts as president of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education, had faced scrutiny last fall for not initially disclosing that he had more than $1 million in outstanding debts while he was running for office. State law requires that disclosure, which he made belatedly to an ethics committee.