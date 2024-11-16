Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate scores 2 touchdowns in his Chicago homecoming

With the Buckeyes facing a second-and-8 at the Northwestern 25 late in the first half, Will Howard dropped back and lofted the ball in Tate's direction down the sideline. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made a diving grab in the end zone for his third TD of the season.

Tate added an 8-yard touchdown reception on Ohio State's first possession of the second half, capping a five-play, 90-yard drive and lifting the Buckeyes to a 28-7 lead. He also made a tough 14-yard catch over the middle that set up the Buckeyes' first TD in the second quarter.

Tate grew up in Chicago and played one year at Marist High School — about 25 miles south of Wrigley — before going to IMG Academy in Florida. He had 18 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season at Ohio State.

___

