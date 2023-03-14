Ohio Supreme Court to review block of near-ban on abortion

Abortion rights organizations want the law to remain blocked, pointing to the chaos inflicted on patients, doctors and clinics during the 66 days that the Ohio ban was in effect last year.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019 prohibits most abortions after the first detectable "fetal heartbeat." Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant. The law had been blocked through a different legal challenge until right after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

The ruling effectively nullified all abortion-rights lawsuits across the country that had cited the federal constitution, sending the question back to the states.

The lawsuit filed in Jenkins' court argues a similar right exists under the Ohio Constitution.