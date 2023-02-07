Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train

Crews from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio National Guard are now monitoring samples from around the area. National Guard members wearing protective gear were being deployed to take readings inside homes and businesses, said Major General John Harris Jr.

Those living just outside the evacuation zone in East Palestine and in neighboring Beaver County, Pennsylvania, were urged to stay indoors as a precaution.

So far, no injuries have been reported from the derailment or the controlled release but some residents have complained about smelling chlorine and smoke in the air and having headaches.

Most, if not all, residents in the danger zone left well before the chemicals were released and burned and authorities went through the area three times trying to get people out, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Officials warned the controlled burn would send phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air. Phosgene is a highly toxic gas that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble and was used as a weapon in World War I.

Releasing the chemicals during the daytime allowed the fumes to disperse more quickly and prevented the rail cars from exploding and sending shrapnel and other debris flying through the neighborhood, said Scott Deutsch, of rail operator Norfolk Southern Railway.

The process involved using a small charge to blow a hole in the cars, allowing the material to go into a trench and burning it off before it's released in the air, he said.

The site of the derailment is very close to the state line, and the evacuation area extended into a sparsely populated area of Pennsylvania. About half of the 4,800 residents of East Palestine had been warned to leave over the weekend before officials decided Monday to use the controlled release.

Federal investigators say a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment.

Forced evacuations began Sunday night after authorities became alarmed the rail cars could explode after a “drastic temperature change” was observed in one car.

