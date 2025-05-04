Ohtani and Freeman homer, Sasaki earns 1st MLB win as streaking Dodgers overpower Braves 10-3

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in four runs, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and Roki Sasaki earned his first major league win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 for their seventh straight victory
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Nation & World
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in four runs, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and Roki Sasaki earned his first major league win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series to improve to 5-0 against Atlanta this year. Los Angeles' three-game sweep at home early in the season left the Braves 0-7.

Sasaki (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in a game pushed back more than three hours because of rain. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up a home run to Ozzie Albies but received plenty of offensive support in his seventh big league start since arriving from Japan to much fanfare.

The Dodgers piled up 12 hits and pulled away with a four-run fourth. Freeman hit a three-run homer off Scott Blewett in the eighth.

Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3) lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs, five earned, and eight hits.

Key moment

Rain and lightning led to a delay of 3 hours, 6 minutes, before the first pitch. The 10:21 p.m. start was the latest in Truist Park’s nine-year history. The game ended at 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

Key stat

Ohtani threw 35 pitches in the bullpen before the game as he continues his comeback from 2023 elbow surgery in his plan to become a two-way player again. Ohtani, who has appeared only at designated hitter this season, still has not faced hitters and has not thrown sliders. "From what I hear he was ramping it up a little more with his velocity," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA) faces RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33) in Sunday night's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) steals second base against Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) tries to catch the ball of the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) steals second base against Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crews cover the field before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) prepares to head to the plate in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans watch the radar displayed before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki warms up in the rain ahead of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki warms up in the rain as ground crew removes the tarp ahead of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman...
2
Mikko Rantanen has 4-point 3rd period for Stars to unbelievably knock...
3
Romanians vote in a presidential redo after voided election sparked...
4
Australia's re-elected prime minister says voters chose unity over...
5
Lady Gaga rocks Copacabana Beach with a free concert for more than 2...