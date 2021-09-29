Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

“It’s really not complicated,” Maddon said. “He’s finished with two really strong outings and there’s really nothing to gain right now,. So it’s probably the best thing to have him not pitch.”

Ohtani, the American League starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and also the leadoff hitter as the designated hitter, struck out 10 batters in each of his final two pitching starts. The last was a no-decision in the home finale against the Mariners on Sunday, when he allowed one run over seven innings.