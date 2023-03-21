X

Ohtani, Japan rally late, edge Mexico 6-5 to reach WBC final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 and into the World Baseball Classic final

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday's championship game.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers
2
Japan's Kishida heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy
3
Miami holds off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness
4
Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets
5
Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing for GOP
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top