Ohtani leads Japan over South Korea 13-4 at World Classic

JAPAN 13, SOUTH KOREA 4

TOKYO (AP) -- South Korea fell to 0-2 after taking a three-run lead in the third off Yu Darvish.

Masataka Yoshida had three of Japan's 13 hits and five RBIs.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida threw out the ceremonial first pitch, a sign of improving relations between the Asian neighbors. Kishida was a high school player and is a fan of the Central League’s Hiroshima Toyo Carp. The Kishida bounced his ceremonial pitch, which was scooped up by Japan manager Hideki Kuriyana.

Euiji Yang hit a two-run homer and Jung Hoo Lee had an RBI single as South Korea jumped ahead.

Japan rallied in the bottom half on Lars Nootbaar's run-scoring single and Kensuke Kondoh's RBI double, which chased loser Kwang Hyun Kim. Ohtani was intentionally walked by Tae-in Won and, one out later, Yoshida's two-run single put Japan ahead for good at 4-3.

Kensuke Kondoh homered off Won leading off the fifth and Yoshida's sacrifice fly made it 6-3. Yoshida added an RBI single in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Darvish got the win, allowing three runs — two earned — and three hits in three innings.

Kunwoo Park had a solo homer for South Korea off Shota Imanaga in the sixth.

CUBA 13, PANAMA 4

TAICHUN, Taiwan (AP) — Yadir Drake had four hits, and Moncada and Roel Santos three each as Cuba (1-2) rebounded from a 6-3, 10-inning loss to Italy.

Panama (1-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit with a four-run second, when Rubén Tejada hit a two-run homer and Allen Córdoba had a two-run single.

Drake had an RBI single in a four-run sixth, Moncada followed with a go-ahead, two-run single that chased loser Matt Hardy and Luis Robert had a run-scoring single for a 6-4 lead.

Moncada added a two-run single in a five-run seventh and walked with the bases loaded in a two-run eighth.

Winner Miguel Romero allowed two hits in three scoreless innings wth four strikeouts and no walks.

TAIWAN 11, ITALY 7

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) -- Kuo-Chen Fan broke a 7-7 tie with a run-scoring infield single in the seventh off Joey Marciano and Kungkuan Giljegiljaw hit a three-run homer in the eighth as host Taiwan overcame a three-run deficit and improved to 1-1.

Yu Chang hit a tying, two-run homer in the sixth off loser Stephen Woods Jr..

Winner Yen-Ching Lu pitched two hitless innings of shutout ball, working around three walks

Italy built a 7-4 lead as Nicky Lopez had two hits and three RBIs and Brett Sullivan had three hits.

The Netherlands leads the group at 2-0 and Italy fell to 1-1.

CZECH REPUBLIC 8, CHINA 5

TOKYO (AP) — Martin Zervenka's one-out walk off loser Hai-Cheng Gong in the ninth started the go-ahead rally as the Czechs overcame a 5-4 deficit.

After Martin Muzik's homer put the Czechs ahead, Filip Smola added a run-scoring single for the Czechs, who won their opener.

Winner Marek Minarik closed with 2 2/3 scoreless innings after Jin Yang's RBI single off Michal Kovala capped a four-run seventh for China (0-2).

The all-amateur Czech team has had fun in Japan. A few of the players even went surfing in the run-up to the tournament during games in Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

“We’re enjoying the Japanese stay,” outfielder Marek Chlup said. “At Miyazaki, some players swam.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

