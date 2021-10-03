Ohtani open to longterm talks with Angels in offseason

“I was really happy to get through the season without any injuries,” Ohtani said. “And honestly, I wish I could have done a season like this a little earlier. This is my fourth year so I think it took a little too long.”

But the team performance on the field hasn’t matched Ohtani’s aspirations when he arrived from Japan's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fightersin 2018. The Angels will finish in fourth place in the AL West for the fourth straight season, besieged by injuries to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Los Angeles has yet to post a record above .500 since Ohtani arrived.

“I think the biggest thing is the guys that we have right now we need to have an offseason so we can stay healthy the whole next year so we could compete,” Ohtani said. “Any addition during the offseason, I mean I’ll be looking forward to seeing all the additions that they’re going to make.”

Caption A fan holds a sign advocating for Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani to be named MLB's most valuable player before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Angels, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren