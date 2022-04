Ohtani overpowers in 2-way performance, Angels blank Astros

There were two outs in the inning when Odorizzi's fourth walk, to Tyler Wade with the bases loaded, ended his night.

Blake Taylor took over and Andrew Velazquez reached on an error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel that allowed another run to score. Ohtani then hit a two-run double to left field to make it 6-0.

Angels reliever Ryan Tepera struck out two in two perfect innings and Raisel Iglesias had a strikeout in the ninth to complete the one-hitter.

Los Angeles took the series after beating Houston 7-2 Tuesday night following an 8-3 loss in the opener.

Ohtani struck out the first two batters before retiring Alex Bregman on a flyball to end the first. He struck out Yordan Alvarez in the second before Kyle Tucker and Gurriel flied out.

The Japanese star then struck out six in a row before Alvarez flied out to start Houston’s fifth. Tucker and Gurriel fanned to end the inning.

Ohtani matched his career high for strikeouts set on April 8, 2018, getting his 12th when Niko Goodrum struck out on a foul tip to start the sixth before Castro's hit. The veteran catcher had been 0 for 9 to begin the season.

Brandon Marsh added two hits and drove in a run as the Angels played a third straight game minus star Mike Trout, who was out with a bruised left hand after being plunked Sunday.

Houston struck out a season-high 15 times as the team was blanked by the Angels for the second time in this young season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Joe Maddon said Trout felt better Wednesday but was still sore, so they decided to give him another game off. He expects the star to return Friday.

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday, with a strained left hamstring. Manager Dusty Baker said he didn’t think the injury was too serious, but that Altuve would probably need more than a week to recover. ... Houston selected the contract of infielder J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land of the Pacific Coast League and transferred infielder Taylor Jones to the 60-day injured list to make room for Matijevic on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

Both teams have a day off Thursday before Houston opens a series with Toronto at home Friday and the Angels return home to host the Orioles.

