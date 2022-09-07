Ohtani, Trout homer again, but Tigers rally past Angels 5-4

The Angels' two former AL MVPs have homered in the same game 22 times in their five seasons together — including twice in the past three games against Detroit.

Matt Thaiss also hit his first homer since 2020 for the Angels, who wrapped up their first winning homestand since early May with an awful bullpen performance. Los Angeles' five relievers each gave up an extra-base hit to the first batter they faced.

FOR STARTERS

Patrick Sandoval held the Tigers to six hits and a run over five innings. The left-hander couldn't match his four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts at Detroit on Aug. 19.

Drew Hutchison yielded five hits and two walks over four innings for the Tigers.

TORKELSON'S SHOT

Torkelson’s homer was the latest promising sign from the 2020 draft’s top prospect after a rough start to his career. Torkelson was sent back to the minors around the All-Star break while batting .197, but he returned to Detroit last Friday and then drove in his first run since July 12 on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Riley Greene got his second straight day off with a sore wrist. The rookie's 13-game hitting streak ended Monday in the game in which he got injured.

Angels: RHP Michael Lorenzen is slated to rejoin the rotation Friday in Houston. The longtime Reds reliever had an up-and-down beginning to what was expected to be a full season as a starter before he went on the injured list July 7 and missed 56 games with a right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

Tigers: After a day off, rookie Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA) is expected to return from the minors Friday in Kansas City. He made his big league debut with two starts in May.

Angels: After a day off, Lorenzen (6-6, 4.94 ERA) returns against the playoff-bound Astros to open the Halos' six-game road trip Friday.

