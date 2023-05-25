Ohtani, Trout homer in Angels' 7-3 win, completing sweep of slumping Red Sox

Tyler Anderson (2-0) yielded five hits and one run over six innings for his first victory in eight starts. The veteran left-hander had seven straight no-decisions since his debut for Los Angeles on April 2, but he improved his ERA to 3.14 in his last five starts after a rocky beginning to his Angels career.

Paxton lasted just three innings in his third start back from Tommy John surgery and a hamstring injury, yielding five runs, four hits and three walks.

Los Angeles went up 4-0 in the second inning on Gio Urshela's RBI flyout followed by Neto's third career homer. The 22-year-old rookie has firmly seized the starting job at shortstop since his major league debut in Boston last month, providing stellar defense and steadily improving offense.

The Angels improved to 28-23 on the one-year anniversary of their final victory before the start of a franchise-record, 14-game losing streak that wrecked their previously promising 2022 season and led to manager Joe Maddon's firing.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: New starter Corey Kluber is moving to the bullpen this weekend with the imminent return of Garrett Whitlock, who has been sidelined since April 22 with an elbow injury.

Angels: Anthony Rendon did agility work on the field before the game. The $245 million third baseman has been out since May 13 with groin tightness. ... OF Mickey Moniak got a rest day after batting .419 with four homers and a 1.373 OPS in his first 10 games back in the majors.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: After a day off, Chris Sale (4-2, 5.01 ERA) takes the mound in Phoenix on Friday to open a three-game series with the Diamondbacks.

Angels: After a day off at home, Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.87 ERA) takes the mound Friday to open a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

