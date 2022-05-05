Ohtani's Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout

Brandon Marsh added a solo homer in the ninth.

Ohtani, who had pushed back his start from Tuesday because of groin tightness, allowed six hits and no walks. He also threw a wild pitch that allowed Rafael Devers to reach base on a strikeout in the first.

Ohtani gave up a leadoff double to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth. In the sixth, J.D. Martinez doubled with one out but was stranded when Andrew Velazquez made a diving catch of Franchy Cordero's blooper to end the inning.

HISTORY

Ohtani was the first pitcher at Fenway Park to bat in the top four of the order since Ruth, who was the Red Sox's cleanup hitter in the first game of a Sept. 20, 1919, doubleheader.

In the fourth inning, Ohtani matched another Red Sox Hall of Famer by becoming the first starting pitcher to record a hit at Fenway since Roger Clemens in 1996. Ohtani and Clemens are the only starting pitchers to record hits at Fenway in the designated hitter era.

FOR STARTERS

Rich Hill pitched five shutout innings for Boston, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. He remains winless for the season despite allowing zero runs over 13 innings in his last three starts.

Hill retired the first nine batters in order, then walked Taylor Ward to lead off the fourth. With two outs, Ohtani lofted a high fly ball to center field that Bradley lost in the sun and the wind. It bounced off the wall abutting the Red Sox bullpen. Ward, who had to wait, scampered to third, but Ohtani was held to a single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Ohtani fouled a ball off the inside of his right ankle in the seventh, but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Angels: Return home to open a three-game series Friday against the Washington Nationals, who will pitch RHP Joan Adon (1-4).

Red Sox: Host the Chicago White Sox in the Friday's opener of a three-game series. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) will start against RHP Vince Velasquez (1-2).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) celebrates his two-run home run with Anthony Rendon (6), who also scored on the hit, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run, that also drove in Anthony Rendon (6), during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer