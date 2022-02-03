Oil vessel explodes off Nigeria's coast; casualties feared

Ten crew were on board when the explosion occurred on Wednesday in Nigeria's southwest Delta state, said Ikemefuna Okafor, CEO of the oil company. The cause of the explosion is being investigated as “necessary parties” work to contain the situation, he added.

It is not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the explosion but videos purported to have been taken from the scene show the vessel engulfed in fire and thick smoke as oil workers and fishermen watch from the shore.