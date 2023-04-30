Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings

Viktor Arvidsson, who was moved up to the top line for this game, had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves.

Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff series since it defeated the New York Rangers in six games in 2014 to capture its second Stanley Cup title in three seasons.

RALLYING BACK

The Kings trailed 3-1 in the second period before tying it on a pair of power-play goals 100 seconds apart.

Kempe went top shelf from the right faceoff circle at 6:36 for his team-leading fifth goal of the playoffs. Fiala evened it at 8:16 when his shot from the back of the left faceoff circle found its way through traffic.

ANOTHER QUICK START

McDavid redirected Bouchard's shot 85 seconds into the game to stake Edmonton to an early lead. It was the fourth time in the last 17 playoff games that the Oilers scored in first two minutes.

The Oilers are 27-6 when scoring first in potential series-clinching games, including a 12-3 record when doing so on the road.

RECORD BOOK

Evan Bouchard tied an NHL record for most power-play points by a defenseman in a playoff series when he picked up an assist on Draisaitl's goal. It was Bouchard's sixth assist and eighth point with the man advantage, joining the New York Islanders' Denis Potvin (who did it twice), Washington's John Carlson and Detroit's Paul Coffey.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP