Oilers captain Connor McDavid misses 3rd period against Jets due to lower-body injury

Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury and has been ruled out from playing in the third period in Edmonton’s home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
50 minutes ago
X

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury and has been ruled out from playing in the third period in Edmonton’s home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

The Oilers did not provide any further details on the extent of the injury. McDavid appeared to get hurt while attempting to chase down the puck in the Jets' zone when he was bumped by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrisey.

In the second period, McDavid assisted on Jeff Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to 13 games. He has combined for four goals and 15 assists in the span.

McDavid's injury comes at the same time the Oilers held out the NHL's leading scorer Leon Draisaitl for precautionary reasons after the forward was hurt in a 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday. Coach Kris Knoblauch listed Draisaitl as being day to day.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
Heathrow Airport to close Friday after fire knocks out power to part of...
2
Arkansas holds off Kansas 79-72 in March Madness matchup of coaches...
3
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, prompting alert...
4
Thousands allege sexual abuse in youth detention centers. It could cost...
5
Some voters are pushing back on lawmakers' efforts to overturn citizen...