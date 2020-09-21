Oilers' Draisaitl is first German to win Hart as NHL MVP

Draisaitl is the first German player to win the Hart Trophy. The league announced its most prominent award winners Tuesday night prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 24-year-old Draisaitl had 110 points in 71 games for Edmonton, playing home games in the arena that hosted the Western Conference playoffs and is currently where the final is being played. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player decided by members of the NHLPA.