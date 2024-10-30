Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, the Edmonton Oilers said Wednesday.
McDavid, the reigning playoff MVP who led Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, was injured Monday night when he was tripped and went left skate first into the boards on his first shift at Columbus. The team sent him home to get evaluated.
McDavid had 10 points in his first nine games this season before being injured.
