Oilers turn back to Stuart Skinner facing elimination vs. Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 6

“Feeling good,” Skinner said after his team's morning skate. “Definitely know that I have the confidence of my teammates and the coaching staff.”

Skinner has a 2.99 goals-against average and .899 save percentage this playoffs. He lost his starting job two games into the first round, got it back when Pickard was injured and was excellent in the Western Conference final against Dallas.

Coach Kris Knoblauch and players are also quick to point out Skinner was not to blame for falling behind 3-0 in Game 4.

“He was really good. It was us that let him down,” Leon Draisaitl said. “He’s had incredible games this year. There’s just a trust factor that we know that he can get the job done for us.”

In addition to Skinner in net, John Klingberg went back in on defense and Kasperi Kapanen returned up front, replacing Viktor Arvidsson.

"John’s played some really good playoff hockey (and) there’s not much hesitation to have him play," Knoblauch said. “When (Kapanen is) dialed in, he’s a really good hockey player. ... He brings a little of everything.”

The Panthers are looking to win the Cup for a second year in a row. Their first chance to clinch the franchise’s second championship comes at home after a dominant performance in Game 5 at Edmonton.

“It’s a great opportunity,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Our fans have given us so much love and support and momentum this year that they deserve this type of game at home.”

Since opening night of their title defense, the Panthers have won 32 of 50 games at their arena on the edge of the Everglades. Their NHL-record-tying success of winning 10 on the road this playoffs has allowed them the opportunity to close out the Oilers at home.

“We don’t really try to think where we are, where we play, but obviously it’s fun to be at home — have the home energy, have the home crowd, and be able to play in front of them,” center Anton Lundell said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a loud building, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Last year, they lost their first try on the road, then let two more slip away before finishing it off in Game 7. Players believe going through that steeled them for what is in front of them now.

“Everything we’ve kind of gone through, we just have more experience, so you get a little bit more comfortable in the situation,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. "Whenever you can gain experience and feel like the moment’s not bigger than it is, it helps and it helps the nerves and, yeah, you just go out and play your game.”

That is captain Aleksander Barkov's thought process, eschewing the past for a focus on the present.

"Experience helps with that kind of stuff, but the most important thing is to stick with your game," Barkov said. "That’s the thing. You don’t need to change anything. You need to just be as good as possible. And that’s been our whole mindset all playoffs: Every next game, you have to be a little better than the previous game.”

