OJ Simpson keeps fighting in Vegas against Goldman judgments

LaVergne refuses to say if money changed hands in the settlement.

“They can't prove there are any settlement proceeds,” he said Friday, promising to litigate “to the very end."

In court filings, attorneys for The Cosmopolitan point to a confidentiality clause of the agreement and declare the resort “did not give any money or property to Mr. Simpson pursuant to the settlement.”

The Cosmopolitan previously argued that Simpson couldn’t be defamed because his reputation was already tarnished by his criminal and civil trials in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend, and by his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada in a 2007 armed robbery case.

Simpson was convicted in Las Vegas in 2008, but has always maintained he and five men confronting two memorabilia dealers at a casino hotel room were just trying to retrieve personal mementoes stolen from him following his 1995 acquittal in Los Angeles. Two of the men had guns.

Attorney Craig Newman, representing Dorsey, pointed Friday to a June 7 court order keeping Simpson on the hook for at least $4.6 million. But Newman acknowledged there can be more court fights — including to determine if Simpson actually received money from The Cosmopolitan.

Attorney Larson Welsh, representing Goldman, was out of the office Friday and did not immediately respond to emails about a June 3 ruling favoring Fred Goldman.

The slain man's father has hounded Simpson for years and contends Simpson has never willingly paid any of the judgment. Nevada court records list the amount of Goldman's claim now at $58 million.

Simpson, 74, lives in a gated golf course community in Las Vegas. He remains on parole following his release from prison in July 2017 after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

The NFL Hall-of-Famer, former sports commentator, movie actor and commercial pitchman has declined to discuss his finances other than to say he lives on pensions.