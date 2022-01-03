OKC's Giddey youngest in NBA history to get triple-double

Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder's 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-8 guard accomplished the feat at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days, beating Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, 17 days.

Giddey, the sixth overall pick in last year's draft from Australia, was back in the lineup after missing three games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols. He shot 7 for 16 from the field and 3 for 5 from long distance against Dallas.